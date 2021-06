Young mustered 28 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Friday's loss to the 76ers.

Young carried the Hawks offensively and was the only Atlanta player who finished with more than 25 points, though that shouldn't be a surprise considering how good he's been all year long -- the star point guard has notched at least 27 points in six of his eight postseason appearances to date. He's averaging 28.8 points per game during the current playoff run.