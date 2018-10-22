Hawks' Trae Young: Goes off for 35
Young had 35 points (13-23 FG, 6-14 3PT, 3-3 FT) and 11 assists in Sunday's win over the Cavs.
The Hawks steamrolled their way to a 22-point win on the road behind what was easily the best game of Young's brief career. The rookie knocked down six three-pointers and committed just one turnover in a team-high 38 minutes of action.
