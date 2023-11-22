Young posted 38 points (13-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), one rebound, eight assists and three steals over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 157-152 loss to the Pacers.

The Hawks and Pacers engaged in a high-scoring affair that delivered 309 total points, and Young was one of the standout performers of this contest while establishing a back-and-forth duel with Tyrese Haliburton. Young came up short of notching his fourth straight double-double, but his scoring numbers were enough to round up another strong stat line. Regardless of whether he makes an impact as a scorer or playmaker, Young has been outstanding for the Hawks of late, averaging 26.3 points and 11.3 assists per game in eight November contests.