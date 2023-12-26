Young (shoulder) was getting up some shots at Tuesday's morning shootaround, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Young is still listed as questionable for Tuesday's game versus the Bulls, but he appears to be trending in the right direction. He didn't seem limited in Saturday's loss to Memphis, as he put up 30 points with 13 assists across 41 minutes.
