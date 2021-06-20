Young (shoulder) will be available for Sunday's Game 7 against the 76ers.

Young has been battling discomfort in his right shoulder for most of the series, but the issue isn't serious enough to truly jeopardize his status. The star guard certainly did not appear overly affected in Games 5 and 6, when he put up 39 and 34 points, respectively, while playing 40 minutes in both contests. Young tacked on 12 assists, five rebounds and three steals in Game 6, though the Hawks' fourth-quarter rally fell short.