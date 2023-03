Young (groin) is available for Friday's matchup versus the Trail Blazers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

As expected, Young will play through groin soreness after participating in morning shootaround. He's crossed the 30-point threshold in each of the past three games, averaging 33.0 points, 8.0 dimes, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 33.3 minutes.