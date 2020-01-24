Coach Lloyd Pierce said Young (thigh) will be available to play Friday at Oklahoma City, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 21-year-old missed Wednesday's win over the Clippers with a bruised right thigh, but his absence will be limited to one game. Young is averaging 31.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.0 steal in 35.8 minutes through nine games in January.