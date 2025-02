Young (Achilles) is listed as available for Monday's game against Miami.

Atlanta continues to include Young on the injury report due to lingering right Achilles tendinitis, though he hasn't missed a contest since Jan. 27. The star point guard has averaged 30.7 points, 11.5 assists, 3.6 three-pointers and 2.2 rebounds across 37.3 minutes per contest over his last 10 outings.