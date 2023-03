Young (calf) will suit up for Saturday's game versus the Pacers.

Young was initially listed as questionable on the Hawks' injury report, but the star guard's calf looks to be doing well enough for him to give it a go in the front end of the back-to-back set Saturday and Sunday. While Young will join in on the festivities Saturday, it will also be worth monitoring his status ahead of Sunday's clash with the Grizzlies.