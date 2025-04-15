Young (Achilles) is available for Tuesday's Play-In Game against the Magic, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young has been a mainstay on the injury report all season due to right Achilles tendinitis, though he'll suit up Tuesday after sitting out of the club's regular-season finale. The star point guard has recorded four double-doubles over his last five outings, averaging 25.4 points, 11.4 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 34.6 minutes per contest in that five-game span.