Young (back) is available to play in Wednesday's matchup with the Magic, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young has been upgraded from questionable to available Wednesday after a back injury held him out of Monday's contest versus the Grizzlies. The star guard will likely replace either Trent Forrest or AJ Griffin in the starting five against Orlando. Young is averaging 26.8 points, 9.9 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 36.2 minutes across his last 10 games played.