Young (shoulder) will play in Wednesday's Game 5 against the 76ers, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

As expected, Young is available for Game 5 after leading the Hawks to a Game 4 victory on Monday to tie the series 2-2. The star point guard posted 25 points, 18 assists, four rebounds and a steal in his last appearance, and the shoulder issue shouldn't hinder his playmaking ability too much for Game 5. He's averaged 27.3 points and 11.8 assists in 38.5 minutes per game against the Sixers in this series.