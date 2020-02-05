Hawks' Trae Young: Good to go
Young (ankle) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against Minnesota, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
Young was never expected to miss time, but the Hawks listed him on the initial report with a "probable" designation anyway. He's since been removed and should be expected to be available in full capacity.
