Hawks' Trae Young: Growing pains continue
Young scored 20 points (8-20 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding three assists in 25 minutes during Monday's 128-111 loss to the Warriors.
In addition to his misfires from beyond the arc, Young committed seven turnovers and was his usual hapless self on defense. The fifth overall pick in this year's draft has been seeing a high usage rate on a Hawks team completely lacking in established scoring options, and while Young's future remains bright, at this stage of his career he's probably more useful to fantasy GMs than he is in real life.
More News
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.