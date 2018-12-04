Young scored 20 points (8-20 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding three assists in 25 minutes during Monday's 128-111 loss to the Warriors.

In addition to his misfires from beyond the arc, Young committed seven turnovers and was his usual hapless self on defense. The fifth overall pick in this year's draft has been seeing a high usage rate on a Hawks team completely lacking in established scoring options, and while Young's future remains bright, at this stage of his career he's probably more useful to fantasy GMs than he is in real life.