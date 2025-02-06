Young recorded 32 points (10-21 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 9-11 FT), two rebounds, 12 assists and one steal over 43 minutes during Wednesday's 126-125 loss to San Antonio.

Young suited up and handled his regular workload as the Hawks' primary playmaking option despite the fact he's dealing with an Achilles injury. The star floor general has three double-doubles over his last four games and has dished out at least 10 assists in five of his last 10 outings, averaging 23.8 points and 10.0 dimes per game in that span.