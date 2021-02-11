Young scored 25 points (8-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, 15 assists, one steal and one block across 42 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Mavericks.

Young didn't shoot particularly well, but did nail at least four triples for the second time in his his last seven games. However, the highlight of his performance was his 15 assists -- the 11th time this season he's reached double-digit dimes. Though Young's efficiency has fallen slightly early on in the campaign, he remains an elite free-throw shooter to supplement the value he provides with his scoring and passing ability.