Young scored 25 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3PT, 10-11 FT) to go along with four rebounds, 16 assists and two steals across 39 minutes in Monday's loss to the Lakers.

Young recorded a season-best 16 assists, the ninth time he's recorded double-digit dimes through 19 games this season. Though that mark was offset a bit by seven turnovers, Young also scored efficiently -- particularly from the free-throw line. Since missing the team's Jan. 24 game against the Milwaukee, Young is averaging 33.0 points, 10.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 steals across four contests.