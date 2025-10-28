Young contributed 21 points (7-22 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds and 17 assists across 34 minutes during Monday's 128-123 loss to Chicago.

Young's 17 assists Monday night accounted for the most anyone has handed out so far this season, and despite only distributing nine total dimes through the first two games of the year, Young has now surpassed Nikola Jokic for the assist crown with 38 on the season. Sure, he's still struggling from distance, converting just 19.2 percent of his three-point attempts, but there's no way that will hold for the career, 35.2 percent three-point shooter. It's been a slow start, but he's showing signs of life.