Young had 33 points (9-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 11-12 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals in Saturday's win over Chicago.

After a four-game absence, Young has come out firing in each of his first two games back. He went for 32 points on 19 shots against Philadelphia on Friday and followed up with an even better showing on the second half of the back-to-back set. Young has now topped 30 points in consecutive games for the first time since early March.