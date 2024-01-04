Young finished Wednesday's 141-138 win over the Thunder with 24 points (6-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 10-11 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 34 minutes.

Young entered Wednesday's game averaging 11.3 assists per game, second in the NBA behind Tyrese Haliburton. Although Young's passing and ability to get to the line has been impressive, he has struggled with taking care of the ball. Since Dec. 1, he's averaging a league-worst 5.0 turnovers per game and has committed four-plus turnovers in 13 of his last 14 games. It's worth noting that Young's usage rate of 31.4 percent ranks ninth in the league, and while his turnovers are high, he'll continue to operate as the focal point in Atlanta's offense.