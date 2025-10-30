default-cbs-image
Young went back to the locker room during Wednesday's game against Brooklyn with an apparent leg injury, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Mouhamed Gueye fell into the back of Young's leg, and after briefly trying to play through the injury, Young left the game and went into the locker room. While he's out, Luke Kennard, Keaton Wallace and Nickeil Alexander-Walker could see more action.

