Young headed to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to a hit in the face, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young took a charge against Isaac Okoro but also took an elbow to his face and left the game to get examined. There's a chance the injury is nothing serious, but the Hawks will be extremely cautious with their star floor general. If he doesn't return to the hardwood, Young will end with 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five assists and a rebound across 28 minutes. Young should be considered questionable to face the Kings on Monday.