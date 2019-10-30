Hawks' Trae Young: Heads to locker room
Young had to be helped to the locker room after rolling his ankle in Tuesday's tilt against the Heat, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.
Young rolled his ankle after driving to the hoop. As a result, he was in noticeable pain and unable to put much weight on his right leg. Expect an update once the Hawks provide more clarity on the situation.
