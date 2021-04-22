Young was helped to the locker room after suffering a left ankle injury Wednesday at New York, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

The 22-year-old appeared to be in significant pain after sustaining the injury during the third quarter, and it's unlikely he'll return to the court Wednesday. Young had 20 points (6-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 14 assists, four steals and two rebounds in 30 minutes before exiting the contest. According to Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Young was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle, and he should be considered day-to-day until more information is available on the injury.