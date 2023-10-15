Young scored 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five assists in 18 minutes during Saturday's 110-105 preseason win over the Pelicans.

The All-Star point guard continues his preparations for the regular season with another solid performance. Young averaged a double-double a game for the first time in 2022-23, putting up 26.2 points, 1.02 assists, 3.0 boards, 2.1 threes and 1.1 steals over 73 contests, and the offseason exit of John Collins could lead to a boost in his usage rate, after he posted a 32.6 percent rate last season that was his lowest since his rookie campaign.