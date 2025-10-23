Hawks' Trae Young: Hits for 22 in Wednesday's loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Young racked up 22 points (5-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 11-13 FT), one rebound, five assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 138-118 loss to the Raptors.
The All-Star guard struggled to find his shot from long range, but Young still saw enough usage to top 20 points in the Hawks' season opener. While the supporting cast around him has been revamped, primarily by having Kristaps Porzingis replace Clint Capela at center, Young will still be the focal point of the offense.
