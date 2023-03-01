Young amassed a team-high 31 points (11-26 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one block over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 119-116 loss to Washington.

The fifth-year star gave new head coach Quin Snyder a full look at both the good and the bad Young can bring to the court, scoring more than 30 points for the third straight game but going just 1-for-8 from the floor in the fourth quarter as the Hawks squandered a lead. His fantasy production remains excellent, however, and Young wraps up February having averaged 26.6 points, 11.2 assists, 3.0 boards, 2.4 threes and 1.6 steals through 10 games.