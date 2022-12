Young (calf) said after Tuesday's game that he hopes he's able to play in Wednesday's matchup with the Pacers, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Young left Tuesday's game late in the fourth quarter due to a left calf contusion. However, his optimism is a good sign that he has avoided a serious injury. If Young doesn't play in Wednesday's back-to-back, his next chance to suit up is Friday's contest versus the Lakers.