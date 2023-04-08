Young totaled 27 points (7-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 12-14 FT), three rebounds, 20 assists and four steals over 43 minutes during Friday's 136-131 overtime loss to Philadelphia.

Young tallied a career-high 20 assists Friday, adding a team-high 27 points in what was a disappointing loss. Despite coming up against a 76ers team minus all of their starters, the Hawks fumbled their way to a five-point loss, not the kind of performance the fans want to see on the eve of the playoffs. As for Young, he continues to put together another strong fantasy season, although chances are he would trade in his production for team success, something that has been a struggle despite their roster.