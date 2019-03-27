Hawks' Trae Young: Huge double-double in win
Young produced 33 points (12-24 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 assists, one rebound and one steal across 31 minutes in the Hawks' win over the Pelicans on Tuesday.
Young has had an extremely productive rookie campaign that should have him crowned Rookie of the Year if not for the spectacular play of Luka Doncic. Young's 18.7 points and 7.9 assists per game have been remarkable, but he's upped his production in March, accumulating 23.3 points, 8.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds over 12 games in the month.
