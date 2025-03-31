Young closed Sunday's 145-124 win over Milwaukee with 19 points (4-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 9-11 FT), three rebounds, 19 assists and two steals in 37 minutes.

The All-Star point guard came within a whisker of his fourth game this season with 20 points and 20 dimes. Young has reeled off five straight double-doubles, giving him 45 on the season -- most in the NBA among backcourt players, and sixth overall. He wraps up the month of March having averaged 25.3 points, 12.0 assists, 3.3 boards, 2.4 threes and 1.1 steals in 13 appearances.