Hawks' Trae Young: Ice cold from deep
Young tallied 15 points (5-15 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), a rebound, six assists and a steal over 30 minutes Tuesday against San Antonio.
Young had another quiet scoring night, and he's struggled to find success from beyond the arc of late. Despite this, he's remained an impressive facilitator of the basketball and has recorded six or more assists in each of his previous five matchups. Young will look to close out the 2018-2019 on a high note with the hope of beating out Luka Doncic for Rookie of the Year honors.
