Young (heel) is questionable for Monday's game versus the Timberwolves, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Young is in danger of missing his second consecutive outing while he deals with a right heel contusion. If the star point guard is sidelined, Vit Krejci and Keaton Wallace are candidates for increased roles. Over his last five outings, Young has averaged 25.2 points, 13.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals across 38.0 minutes per contest.