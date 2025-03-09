Young (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young suffered a left quad contusion in the third quarter of Saturday's 120-118 win over the Pacers, but he was able to return early in the fourth quarter and finished with a game-high 36 points along with eight assists and four rebounds over 33 minutes. Dyson Daniels, Caris LeVert and Terance Mann would stand to see larger roles Monday if Young is not cleared to play.