Young had 42 points (11-30 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 16-18 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists and one block in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 122-115 loss against the Rockets.

Young went toe-to-toe with James Harden and posted his second triple-double of the campaign while scoring 40 or more points for the sixth time this season. The second-year guard should remain one of the most productive fantasy assets even if his efficiency numbers aren't always there.