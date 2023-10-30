Young finished Sunday's 127-110 win over the Bucks with 20 points (5-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 32 minutes.

Young had the massive task of dealing with Damian Lillard, but he outplayed the Bucks star and carried Atlanta to victory in an excellent showing against one of the league's best teams. Young has struggled with efficiency in the early stages of the season, but he has scored at least 18 points while dishing out at least nine dimes in his three appearances. That's strong play in any format, so he should remain a valuable asset in fantasy, though an uptick in his shooting percentages would certainly boost his value going forward.