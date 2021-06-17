Young finished with 39 points (10-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 17-19 FT), seven assists, three steals and a rebound across 40 minutes in Wednesday's win over the 76ers.

Young scored 13 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter and once again played a key role in Atlanta's upset win over Philadelphia -- they've now taken two out of three games at Wells Fargo Center with the star point guard as the team's undisputed leader on offense. Young has scored at least 30 points just twice in the current series, but his offensive impact has been undeniable -- with four games with at least 25 points and three double-doubles.