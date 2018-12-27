Hawks' Trae Young: Improved shooting continues
Young scored 17 points (5-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go with nine assists and two rebounds across 28 minutes Wednesday in the Hawks' 129-121 loss to the Pacers.
Young's season-long percentages from the field (38.2 percent) and three-point range (25.4 percent) remain major eyesores, but the rookie floor general has at least demonstrated some progress on both fronts of late. Over his past seven contests, Young is converting 42.4 percent of his overall attempts and has knocked down eight of 31 three-point tries (32 percent). Those are still substandard marks for an NBA backcourt starter, but not nearly as detrimental to his overall fantasy value as what he was delivering for much of the first two months of the campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...