Young scored 17 points (5-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go with nine assists and two rebounds across 28 minutes Wednesday in the Hawks' 129-121 loss to the Pacers.

Young's season-long percentages from the field (38.2 percent) and three-point range (25.4 percent) remain major eyesores, but the rookie floor general has at least demonstrated some progress on both fronts of late. Over his past seven contests, Young is converting 42.4 percent of his overall attempts and has knocked down eight of 31 three-point tries (32 percent). Those are still substandard marks for an NBA backcourt starter, but not nearly as detrimental to his overall fantasy value as what he was delivering for much of the first two months of the campaign.