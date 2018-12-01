Hawks' Trae Young: Inefficient night Friday
Young tallied nine points (4-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight assists, and four rebounds in 28 minutes during Friday's 124-109 loss to Oklahoma City.
Young struggled to find his rhythm Friday, hitting just 4-of-15 shots on his way to nine points. He has only shot 40 percent or better in one of his past 10 games. He is generally producing decent scoring numbers based purely on volume and his assists certainly help when looking at his overall fantasy value. Young should still be on a roster everywhere but the efficiency is likely to remain an issue moving forward, so be prepared.
