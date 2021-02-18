Young scored a game-high 40 points (14-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding eight assists, three rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 122-114 win over the Celtics.

Boston tried to guard Young with players ranging from Jayson Tatum to Payton Pritchard, but none of them had much luck slowing the 22-year-old superstar down. In the process, Young put together his 15th career game with 40 or more points, joining Hall of Famers Rick Barry and Shaquille O'Neal, as well as LeBron James and Kevin Durant, as the only players in NBA history to record that many 40-point outings before their 23rd birthday. Young's scoring average is actually down a bit from last season, but he's still averaging 25.3 points, 10.8 assists, 3.1 boards, 2.1 threes and 1.0 steals through eight games in February.