Young produced 21 points (7-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Monday's 121-106 victory over Milwaukee.

Young didn't have an efficient shooting night, but he still finished second on the Hawks with 21 points. The point guard also led the team with nine assists, falling one dime shy of his second straight double-double. Young has produced 26.9 points, 9.3 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 three-pointers per contest this season, though his 37.8 percent field-goal rate and 3.6 turnovers per contest have bumped his fantasy value down a bit.