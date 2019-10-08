Hawks' Trae Young: Just short of double-double in loss
Young poured in nine points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt) and added 11 assists and four rebounds across 26 minutes during the Hawks' 133-109 preseason loss to the Pelicans on Monday.
Young got his exhibition slate off to an uneven start, with his 40.0 percent success rate from the floor and team-high eight turnovers constituting the lowlights of his performance. The second-year point guard is coming off a solid rookie campaign in which he averaged 19.1 points, 8.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds across 81 games. Just 20 years old, Young could make a substantial leap forward with a full season's worth of experience under his belt and should once again spearhead the Hawks' fast-paced attack.
