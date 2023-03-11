Young produced 28 points (9-19 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 114-107 win over the Wizards.

Young potted six triples en route to a game-high 28 points, his highest tally from the perimeter in almost two months. While it has been a somewhat underwhelming season for Young, he continues to be an elite source of points and assists. Although his three-point production has fallen, he is averaging a career-high 1.2 steals per game. The Hawks will be looking to win as many games as possible down the stretch, meaning Young should be a solid top 40 asset ROS.