Young produced 30 points (11-24 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, nine assists and two blocks over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 loss to the Nets.

It was the third straight game -- and the eighth in nine contests -- that Young led the Hawks in scoring. It was his third straight game scoring 30-plus poitns and he's managed to turn his shooting from the field (though not from beyond the arc) over the past couple of weeks. Young will continue to be the focal point for Atlanta's offense as they face off against Philadelphia and reigning MVP Joel Embiid on Friday.