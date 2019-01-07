Hawks' Trae Young: Leads all scorers in win over Heat
Young scored a game-high 19 points (6-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding two rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Sunday's 106-82 win over the Heat.
The rookie was once again less than efficient on offense, but he's at least finding his range from the outside -- Young is shooting a stellar 62.5 percent (15-for-24) on three-point attempts over the last seven games while averaging 15.3 points, 8.1 assists, 3.0 boards and 1..0 steals during that stretch. He still has plenty of development ahead of him, but Young remains a key part of the rebuild in Atlanta.
