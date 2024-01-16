Young had 36 points (11-24 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds, 13 assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Monday's 109-99 win over the Spurs.

Young delivered his 11th 30-10 game of the season, helping the Hawks to a much-needed win. It's been a fantastic season for Young, averaging career-best numbers in both assists and steals while matching his career high with 3.4 three-pointers per game. Despite the win, the Hawks have still struggled of late, losing eight of their past 12 games. If they are to push into the playoffs, Young is going to be tasked with a sizeable role on the offensive end, something that bodes well for his fantasy numbers.