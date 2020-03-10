Hawks' Trae Young: Leads Hawks to double OT win
Young finished with 31 points (11-25 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four boards, and 16 assists in 44 minutes of a double overtime win against the Hornets.
Young dropped his first double-double of the month while guiding his team to a double overtime win. Young's prolific scoring night was boosted by the return of his outside shot, as he had made just one attempt from deep in his previous two games combined.
