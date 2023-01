Young finished with 30 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 victory over the Clippers.

The Hawks blew a big lead, but clawed back and eventually secured the win. Young's shot was dialed in for most of the game and he was effective in finding his playmakers. Young has 30 or more points in two of his last three games.