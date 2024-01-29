Young posted 30 points (9-24 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 12 assists, two rebounds and two steals over 42 minutes in Sunday's 126-125 win over Toronto

Young did it all to lead Atlanta offensively, leading all players in Sunday's contest in assists and scoring while adding a team-high-tying pair of steals in a double-double performance. Young has surpassed the 30-point mark in 19 games this season, including in two straight contests. He has handed out 10 or more assists in six of his last 10 appearances.