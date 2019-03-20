Hawks' Trae Young: Leads team in loss
Young scored a team-high 21 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding 12 assists, four rebounds and a steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 121-105 loss to the Rockets.
He also committed seven turnovers, but it was otherwise another strong effort from the rookie. Young has now dropped at least 20 points in six of the last seven games, and the point guard position appears to be in good hands in Atlanta moving forward.
